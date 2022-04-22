Odisha Govt may shift Summer Vacation from June to May!

Insight Bureau: As the school teachers and parents in Odisha demand the State Government to shift the summer vacation from June to May as the temperature has been constantly rising across the State, the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash on Friday said the Odisha Government will take decision after accessing the situation.

Several objections have surfaced over fixing of summer vacation in June instead of May.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier the Odisha Government has decided to curtail summer vacation to 11 days for all higher education institutions to compensate the academic loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents and school authorities are advised that, if there is any symptom of cold, fever seen in the students, the child should get tested for Covid-19 and isolated immediately, informed the Health Director Bijay Mohapatra.