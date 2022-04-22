KGF 2 (Hindi) becomes 1st Film to earn Rs 250 Crore in a Week

Insight Bureau: KGF 2 (Hindi) has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office, within a week of release, becoming the first Indian film ever to do so.

Prashanth Neel directorial KGF Chapter 2 continues its non-stop success at the box office. Yash starrer has been breaking several records ever since its release on April 14.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, it was released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam language.

It became the fastest film in Hindi to reach the mark, beating other box office superhits such as Baahubali: The Conclusion.

It is estimated that the movie has currently earned around Rs. 719 crores worldwide, making it the ninth highest grossing Indian film ever. KGF 2 has broken the record which was set by Bahubali- The Conclusion, which collected around 246 crores net.

No doubt KGF 2 is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 and will be very difficult for other films to break the records set by it.

KGF 2 Hindi Benchmarks: