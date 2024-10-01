Odisha Govt launches New School Uniforms for Class IX & X Students

Bhubaneshwar: In a significant development aimed at enhancing the experience of school students, the Odisha Government has approved the final design and color for new uniforms for students in Class IX and X under the Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana. The scheme, aimed at students in Government and Government-Aided secondary schools, seeks to provide a standardized dress code across the state.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As per the official communication from Sri D.P. Mohapatra, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to the Government, the approved design and color will soon be implemented in schools where the old uniform design has not yet been stitched or distributed. The Secondary Education Directorate has been tasked with overseeing the rollout and ensuring smooth execution of the new uniform policy.

The Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana, a state government initiative, continues to focus on improving student welfare through better resources and infrastructural support, including the provision of school uniforms. Schools have been instructed to take necessary steps to facilitate the implementation of the new design without delay.