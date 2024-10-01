Iran launches missile attacks on Israel; US stands with Tel Aviv

Jerusalem: Iran launched a significant missile attack on Israel on Tuesday, claiming it was in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other key figures. The assault prompted air raid sirens across Israel, with explosions heard in cities like Tel Aviv.

Israel’s military reported that Iran had fired 180 projectiles, but no injuries were reported, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. He assured the public that Israel was prepared for such threats, adding, “We are ready for them.”

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the attack, stating it was a direct response to Nasrallah’s killing. Iran’s UN mission warned that any retaliation from Israel would result in a “crushing response.”

Earlier that day, the White House had warned of an imminent missile attack from Iran and vowed to support Israel’s defense. U.S. President Joe Biden held a security meeting with top officials, preparing for potential escalations in the conflict. Israeli sources also indicated that three airbases and an intelligence facility near Tel Aviv were expected targets, prompting evacuations.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have been rising, fueled by Israel’s recent military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the public to follow emergency guidelines and stand united as the country faces an ongoing “campaign against Iran’s axis of evil.”

The U.S. remains closely involved, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterating America’s commitment to Israel’s defense. U.S. personnel in Israel have been instructed to shelter in place as the situation unfolds.