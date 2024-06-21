Odisha Govt extends Indian Hockey Team sponsorship till 2036

TNI Bureau: Committing its continued support to Indian Hockey, Odisha Government on Friday decided to further extend its sponsorship for both the Men’s and Women’s Indian Hockey Teams (senior and junior) for another three years from 2033 to 2036.

Earlier, the contract was signed till 2033. Odisha has been the sponsor of Hockey India since 2018. The previous Government had announced to sponsor for 10 years from 2023.

The Chief Minister said that the Government of Odisha is going to celebrate 100 years of the formation of a separate State in 2036, so the State Government will extend the sponsorship period to Hockey India for another three years from 2033 to 2036 and all support will be provided by the State Government for the development of Hockey.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar today.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Chief Secretary P. K. Jena, Sports Secretary Vinil Krishna and other senior officials were present at the meeting.