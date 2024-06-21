TNI News Headlines – June 21, 2024

➡️Odisha Government extends sponsorship of Indian Hockey teams by 3 more years till 2036.
➡️Odisha Government terminates services of the Advisors appointed in various departments by the previous regime.
➡️Curfew extended for one more day in Balasore under jurisdiction of Industrial Areas PS, Sahadevkhunta PS and Town PS till 22.06.2024 midnight with relaxation from 5AM to 2PM.
➡️Elaborate security arrangements in place for Deva Snana Purnima of Trinities to be held in Puri on Saturday.
➡️BJP’s MLA Candidate from Rourkela, Dilip Ray moves Orissa High Court seeking disqualification of MLA Sarada Nayak’s election on the basis of “providing false and wrong information” in the poll affidavit.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) accepts BJD MLA candidate Dipali Das’ request for verification of EVMs in Jharsuguda.
➡️NTA postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024, scheduled to be held on June 25-27.
➡️Indian Army personnel performed Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day in various locations, including desert, mountains, glaciers, and warships.
➡️EAM Dr S Jaishankar called on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh PM is on a two-day state visit to India.
➡️Delhi High Court stays the trial court order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal; Reserves its final order for 2/3 days.
➡️Kandadevi Sornamurtheeswarar Temple car procession in Tamil Nadu was taken out today after more than 16 years.
➡️NEET Exam: Congress holds protest against alleged irregularities in several States.
➡️Sensex declines 269.03 points to settle at 77,209.90; Nifty falls 65.90 points to 23,501.10.
➡️Rupee rises 7 paise to settle at 83.54 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️98 Indians died due to natural causes during ongoing Haj pilgrimage: MEA.
