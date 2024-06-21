Odisha CM to hold Grievances Redressal Meeting 2 Hour Daily

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will hold Grievances Redressal Meeting for 2 hours daily. The hearing of complaints will begin from today.

While in Bhubaneswar, he will listen to the problems of the people from 3 pm to 5 pm at the State guest house office and take steps to solve the problem by receiving the complaint letter.

The Chief Minister has taken this step to create a disciplined and timely system to solve the problems of the people.

It is to be noted that Mohan Charan Majhi has gained popularity as the Chief Minister of the people after the formation of the new Government. From time to time, he is easily getting familiar with people.