Anubhav-Varsha Divorce Row: SC issues stay on petition filed by MP

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on Friday issued stay over the divorce petition filed by Ollywood actor cum Kendrapara MP from Lok Sabha Anubhav Mohanty in the Patiala House Court.

The Apex Court advises counsels from both sides to initiate mutual discussion.

Anubhav Mohanty had earlier filed a divorce petition at Patiala Court in New Delhi on July 7, 2020 and Varsha had moved to court seeking directions to Anubhav to give her a one-time compensation of around Rs 15 lakhs and monthly maintenance of around Rs 50,000.

Notably, Varsha Priyadarshini had moved the Supreme Court seeking its direction to transfer her divorce hearing from Delhi to family court in Odisha’s Cuttack on grounds that it is difficult for her to travel a long distance.