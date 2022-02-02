Odisha gets Rs 9,734 crore in Railway Budget for 2022-23

Insight Bureau: With focus on early completion of ongoing projects as well as safety-related modernisation works, the Centre has allocated a total outlay of Rs 9,734 crore for Odisha in the 2022-23 Railway Budget. This is the highest ever Railway budget allocation for Odisha in the history of Railway Budget, which came with Ashwini Vaishnaw (Rajya Sabha MP from the State) at the helm.

Interestingly, Odisha had sought Rs 7500 crore in the Railway Budget.

The new budget allocated Rs 140,367 crore for the railway sector. This is about Rs 20,311 crore more than last year’s revised expenditure.

As per the Budget document, Odisha will receive a sum of Rs 36,977.88 crore as a share of the net proceeds of Union taxes and duties in 2022-23. The amount estimated in the Budget 2022-23 has been the highest since the pandemic year 2020-21.

Key Highlights of Railway Budget for Odisha:

🔸Rs 891 Core for Khordha-Balangir Railway Line

🔸Rs 475 Crore for Angul-Sukinda Railway Line

🔸Rs 250 Crore for Talcher-Bimalagarh Railway Line

🔸Rs 85 cr Haridaspur-Paradip Railway Line

🔸Rs 81 Crore for Jeypore-Nabarangpur Railway Line

🔸Rs 13.8 crore for Jeypore-Malkangiri Railway Line

🔸Rs 164 crore for Khordha-Baranga (Third Line)

🔸Rs 99 crore for Sambalpur-Titlagarh Railway Line

🔸Rs 172.5 crore for Sambalpur-Talcher Railway Line

🔸Rs 351 crore for Bhadrak-Nirgundi (Third Line) Railway Line

🔸Rs 10 cr for Naupada-Gunpur-Therubali Railway Line

🔸Rs 300 cr for Bansapani-Daitari-Tamaka-Jakhapura Railway Line

🔸Rs 102 cr for Sambalpur-Talcher Railway Line