TNI News Headlines – February 02, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 474 more COVID positive cases & 547 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 430 local contact cases and 44 quarantine cases.

➡️ 6067 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1215380.

➡️ Odisha gets Rs 9,734 crore in Railway Budget for 2022-23.

➡️ The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Odisha directs Higher Secondary Schools to upload Students’ Online/Offline Attendance Daily.

➡️ Ratha Jatra: First batch of timber loaded in three trucks reach Puri for chariot construction.

➡️ Puri Collector reviews preparation for holy dip at Chandrabhaga on Magha Saptami.

➡️ Orissa High Court asks Odisha Government to take call within 2 Months regarding reopening of Schools.

India News

➡️ India Flight tests Rafale-Marine for INS Vikrant.

➡️ Digital Rupee Can Be Exchanged For Cash: PM Modi.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee blocks Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter.

➡️ Kerala reports 52,199 new COVID-19 cases, 41,715 recoveries & 29 deaths in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of The Year Award.

➡️ Sensex rallies 695.76 pts to close at 59,558.33; Nifty jumps 203.15 pts to 17,780.00.

World News

➡️ At least 60 people killed in a militia attack on a displaced persons camp in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the head of a local NGO and a witness.

➡️ United States to deploy 3,000 troops to support NATO forces in eastern Europe.