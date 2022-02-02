TNI News Headlines – February 02, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 474 more COVID positive cases & 547 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 430 local contact cases and 44 quarantine cases.
➡️ 6067 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1215380.
➡️ Odisha gets Rs 9,734 crore in Railway Budget for 2022-23.
➡️ The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Odisha directs Higher Secondary Schools to upload Students’ Online/Offline Attendance Daily.
➡️ Ratha Jatra: First batch of timber loaded in three trucks reach Puri for chariot construction.
➡️ Puri Collector reviews preparation for holy dip at Chandrabhaga on Magha Saptami.
➡️ Orissa High Court asks Odisha Government to take call within 2 Months regarding reopening of Schools.
India News
➡️ India Flight tests Rafale-Marine for INS Vikrant.
➡️ Digital Rupee Can Be Exchanged For Cash: PM Modi.
➡️ Mamata Banerjee blocks Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter.
➡️ Kerala reports 52,199 new COVID-19 cases, 41,715 recoveries & 29 deaths in last 24 hrs.
➡️ Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️ Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of The Year Award.
➡️ Sensex rallies 695.76 pts to close at 59,558.33; Nifty jumps 203.15 pts to 17,780.00.
World News
➡️ At least 60 people killed in a militia attack on a displaced persons camp in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the head of a local NGO and a witness.
➡️ United States to deploy 3,000 troops to support NATO forces in eastern Europe.
