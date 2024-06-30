Kohli, Rohit, Jadeja retire from T20 International Cricket

New Delhi: Three of its most celebrated players, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, announced their retirement from T20 International (T20I) cricket. This news came just hours after India’s triumphant victory over South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The nation is celebrating the title while bidding farewell to three cricketing legends. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, pivotal in India’s T20I success, have hung up their boots from the shortest format of the game, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final. The victory was a team effort, highlighted by a stellar performance from Kohli, who was named Man of the Match for his crucial 76 runs, and a brilliant bowling display in the final overs by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. Captain Rohit Sharma lifted the trophy, becoming the first Indian captain to win a World Cup since 2011.

Shortly after the victory, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20I cricket, citing the fulfillment of his long-held dream. “I’ve loved every moment of this,” Rohit said. “I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted. I wanted to win the cup and say thank you.”

Rohit, 37, retires as the leading run-scorer in T20I history with 4,231 runs from 159 matches, including a record-tying five centuries. Reflecting on Kohli’s retirement, Rohit praised his long-time teammate, “He’s been a champion player without a doubt. We all know what he has done for us. At some point, everyone has to say goodbye to the game and Virat was very clear that this is what he wanted to do.”

Virat Kohli, 35, also announced his retirement, having played a crucial role in the final. His career in T20Is boasts 4,188 runs from 125 matches, placing him just behind Rohit on the all-time run-scorers list. An emotional Kohli expressed his gratitude, “This is my last T20 game playing for India, my last World Cup I was going to play. I wanted to make the most of it. And this was our aim. We wanted to lift the cup. I’m really grateful I was able to get the job done for the team when it mattered the most.”

Ravindra Jadeja, another key figure in Indian cricket, confirmed his retirement through an Instagram post. Jadeja’s T20I career includes 515 runs and 54 wickets from 74 matches. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats,” Jadeja wrote. “Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career.”

All three players will continue to represent India in Tests and One Day Internationals (ODIs), where they remain integral to the team’s plans. Their retirements mark the end of an era in T20I cricket, but their legacies will continue to inspire future generations.