Odisha Driver Association stages protest over various demands

Insight Bureau: Hundreds of protesters belonging to Odisha Driver’s Mahasangha held a protest in the capital city Bhubaneswar over 11 points charter of demands. Earlier, they carried out a rally from various districts to Bhubaneswar on Oct 21 over a 10 points charter of demands.

Notably, they alleged that though their association had organised a massive rally in the capital city and submitted a memorandum to the government for fulfillment of their demand before, still the government didn’t take any step.

The protest held at Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar since Sunday over fulfillment of various demands including security and insurance cover for death due to accidents.