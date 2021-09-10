Odisha Covid Analysis – September 10, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.12% . 694 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 745 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 119 cases belong to 0-18 years.
66,106 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,084 .
Khordha reported 297 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 120 cases in the last 24 hours.
Odisha Covid Analysis – September 9, 2021
🔶 New Covid Cases – 745
🔶 0-18 years: 119
🔶 New Deaths – 6
🔶 New Recoveries – 694
🔶 Samples Tested – 66,106 (65,037 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.12% (1.18% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (297), Cuttack (120), Mayurbhanj (32), Balasore (32), Sundargarh (24).
🔷 New Audited Deaths – Angul (1), Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1), Kendrapara (1), Mayurbhanj (1), Puri (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18730180
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1015083
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 999859
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 7087
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,084
