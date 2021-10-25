Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 425 new Covid cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 71 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.65%. 410 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

64, 709 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,312.

Khordha reported 211 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (40) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 25, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 425

🔶 0-18 years – 71

🔶 New Deaths – 3

🔶 New Recoveries – 410

🔶 Samples Tested – 64, 709 (69,161 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.65% (0.64% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (211) and Cuttack (40) and Mayurbhanj (20).

🔷 New Deaths – Bhadrak (1), Kendujhar (1) and Mayurbhanj (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21585133

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1038836

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1025917

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4554

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,312