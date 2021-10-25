TNI Morning News Headlines – October 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 425 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 249 quarantine and 176 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 211 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (40).

➡️ Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Bhadrak (1), Kendujhar (1) and Mayurbhanj (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,312.

➡️ As many as 64, 709 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Covid-Hit Odisha youth Amrit Pradhan undergoes Lung Transplant.

➡️ Mamita Murder Murder Case: Accused Gobinda Sahu sent to Jail as his remand ends.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP to observe 12-Hour Bandh in Sambalpur.

➡️ BJP calls for 12-Hour Bandh in Mayurbhanj over 16-point charter of demands including action against those who attacked BJP workers at CM’s programme in Baripada.

➡️ BJP Nagar Morcha calls for Rayagada bandh for 12 hours over demands to provide houses to slum dwellers.

India News

➡️ A total of 72 people lost their lives and 26 people got injured in several incidents of natural disaster in Uttarakhand.

➡️ India reports 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths and 18,762 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,67,695.

➡️ Kerala reported 8,538 new cases and 71 deaths, yesterday.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi launches 9 medical colleges in Siddarthanagar.

➡️ Three trekkers die following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district; 10 rescued.

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar today.

➡️ Sensex opens at 61398 with a gain of 577 points.

➡️ Rupee falls 13 paise to 75.03 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 243.6 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.94 Million.

➡️ China expects new Covid-19 outbreak to worsen in coming days.

➡️ 911 dispatch call reveals shock, anger on set as probe widens in Alec Baldwin shooting.

➡️ Turkey to expel US envoy and nine others, Erdogan says.

➡️ US supported by India is inimical to CPEC: Pakistan PM’s aide.

➡️ Saudi Arabia to use $110 billion gas project for blue hydrogen.