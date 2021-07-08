TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2542 new Covid cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 3.50%. 2920 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

72,645 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4415.

Khordha reported 424 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 428 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 8, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 2542

🔶 New Deaths – 57

🔶 New Recoveries – 2920

🔶 Samples Tested – 72,645 (74,468 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 3.50% (3.49% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Cuttack (428), Khordha (424), Balasore (221), Kendrapara (167), Puri (150), Jajpur (139), Jagatsinghpur (128), Mayurbhanj (124), Bhadrak (100).

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (10), Bargarh (5), Ganjam (5), Nayagarh (5), Puri (5), Sundargarh (5), Dhenkanal (4), Kalahandi (4), Koraput (4), Angul (3), Mayurbhanj (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,42,63,163

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 932,330

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 900,282

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 27,580

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4415