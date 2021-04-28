Odisha Corona Updates – April 28, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 8386 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 428515, including 55245 active cases and 371200 recovered ones.

Of the 8386 new cases, 4781 have been reported from quarantine centres while 3605 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the biggest single day spike of 1840 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh: 933, Cuttack: 496, Jharsuguda: 433, Nabarangpur: 388, Balangir: 358, Angul: 347, Sambalpur: 307, Mayurbhanj: 289, Jajpur: 270, Puri: 259, Bargarh: 257, Nuapada: 233, Ganjam: 209, Balasore: 202, Keonjhar: 175, Jagatsinghpur: 129, Kalahandi: 126, Nayagarh: 122, Gajapati: 96, Boudh: 83, Rayagada: 75, Koraput: 69, Sonepur: 67, Bhadrak: 67, Deogarh: 61, Kandhamal: 53, Kendrapada: 49, Malkangiri: 24, Dhenkanal: 21,

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 49075 active cases and 362931 cured/discharged in the State.

10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 each from Puri, Rayagada, 1 each from Sundargarh, Khordha, Ganjam and Boudh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,017.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 6599

➡️ New Cases: Khordha: 1840, Sundargarh: 933, Cuttack: 496, Jharsuguda: 433, Nabarangpur: 388, Balangir: 358, Angul: 347, Sambalpur: 307, Jajpur: 270, Bargarh: 257, Jajpur: 237, Sambalpur: 226, Nabarangpur: 221, Ganjam: 209, Bargarh: 203, Balasore: 202, Angul: 187, Mayurbhanj: 180, Keonjhar: 166, Puri: 145, Balasore: 137, Sonepur: 129, Rayagada: 117, Balangir: 98, Gajapati: 96, Jagatsinghpur: 93, Nayagarh: 91, Bhadrak: 87, Boudh: 83, Gajapati: 81, Rayagada: 75, Boudh: 70, Deogarh: 61, Koraput: 69, Sonepur: 67, Bhadrak: 67, Kandhamal: 53, Kendrapada: 49, Malkangiri: 24 and Dhenkanal: 21.

➡️ State Pool: 348

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9997140

➡️ New recovery: 4089

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 428515 (Active Cases: 55245, Recovered: 371200, COVID Deaths: 2,017)

➡️ Samples Tested: 39,642