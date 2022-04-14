Odisha CM unveils logo of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023

It will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the brand-new 20,000 seat Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela from 13 to 29 January 2023.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the official logo of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

Hockey India and its official partner Odisha will host the event for the second consecutive time in the country after 2018.

