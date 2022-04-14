Why Mumbai Indians keep losing in IPL 2022

Insight Bureau: Mumbai Indians faced their fifth consecutive defeat in the IPL 2022 making them the only team to lose their first five matches. This time Mumbai Indians gave up to Punjab Kings for a formidable target of 199 taking them an inch closer to elimination.

In 2015, Mumbai Indians snatched the season’s trophy after losing its first four successive matches, so its fans are hopeful for their favorite team to come back to crease with a bash in the next match.

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene says it’s just a “matter of time” before skipper Rohit Sharma plays a big knock, something which his team desperately needs to arrest its slide in IPL-15.

Netizens are also concerned about hitman’s captaincy as he seems to be lacking of the skills and concentration.

Chasing 199, Rohit (28) and Ishan Kishan (3) got out cheaply as MI were found struggling at 32 for 2 in 4.1 overs. Suryakumar made 43 off 30 balls before being dismissed in the 19th over.

Jayawardene said the idea was to give the youngsters more freedom in the middle as Suryakumar and Kieron Pollard play the role of finishers.

Meanwhile injured Jofra Archer’s absence is hurting the team as the bowling unit has not been able to sustain the pressure.

Notably, Mumbai Indians will now have to win at least eight matches out of their remaining nine matches, to stay in the race for the IPL 2022 playoffs.