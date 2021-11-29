Odisha CM to announce special package for Hawkers

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Odisha CM announces special package for Hawkers
Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday decided to announce special package for State hawkers. After discussing with the 5T Secretary VK Pandian and media advisor to the State Government Manas Mangaraj, the  CM took a decision. Official announcement will be made later.

Odisha will become the first State to give legal rights to hawkers. They will now have the special recognition as construction workers.

According to the package, State  hawkers will get summer and winter clothes.  There will be special facilities to protect newspapers from rain. They would be eligible to avail benefits under the Biju Pakka Ghar Yojana and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).  Besides, they will be listed in the Social security scheme.

Notably, the Odisha State Hawkers Association met the CM earlier demanding the recognition of their position.

