New Zealand saves Kanpur Test; Match DRAWN

Insight Bureau: Two Indian-origin lads Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel prevented India from winning the Kanpur Test with a 52-ball partnership for the last wicket.

Chasing a victory target of 284, New Zealand slumped to 155/9 at one stage with more than 10 overs remaining. When the play was stopped due to bad light, the Kiwis had already completed their quota although some time was left.

Indian bowlers tried their best, but could not break the partnership for the last wicket.

New Zealand finished at 165/9 and saved the game. Ravindra and Ajaz held the nerves for 8.4 overs. Ravindra Jadeja took 4 wickets while Ashwin took 3 wickets. Debutant Shreyas Iyer was declared ‘Player of the Match’ for his beautiful hundred (105).

Scores:

India 345 & 234/7 declared

New Zealand 296 & 165/9