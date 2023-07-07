Odisha CM launches Health Insurance Portal for Working Journalists

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday rolled out a new web portal for the convenient use of the Working Journalists Swasthya Bima Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the journalists should work towards creating awareness in the society.

https://owjws.odisha.gov.in

Chief Minister also promised that the State Government would provide all possible support to the journalists.

The programme was attended by District Information and Public Relations Officers of all the districts of the state through virtual mode.