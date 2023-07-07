Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI arrests 3 People

Balasore Beureau: In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three railway employees in relation to the tragic Balasore train incident, which claimed the lives of more than 250 passengers. The arrest took place on Thursday under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The CBI’s investigation into the Balasore train tragedy has led to the identification and subsequent arrest of Arun Kumar Mahanta, Md Amir Khan, and Pappu Kumar, all employees of the Indian Railways. Last month’s devastating accident in Odisha resulted in the loss of over 294 lives and left more than 1,000 people injured. The central investigative agency had been diligently examining the possibility of a criminal conspiracy behind the incident.

The individuals in question have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with the additional offense of destruction of evidence. It is believed that their actions directly contributed to the occurrence of the accident. The decision to charge them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder is based on the assertion that they possessed knowledge that their actions could lead to such a tragedy.