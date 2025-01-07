Odisha CM Launches Double-Decker, Hop-On Hop-Off, and SJTA E-Bus Services

Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards sustainable urban transportation, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the state’s first Double-Decker bus service, along with Hop-On Hop-Off (HOHO) buses and Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) E-Bus services. The launch event took place at the Mo Bus Depot in Gadakana, Bhubaneswar, as part of the state’s VIKSIT Odisha initiative aimed at enhancing urban connectivity and reducing carbon emissions.

The newly launched services comprise five Double-Decker buses, ten HOHO buses, and 25 SJTA E-Buses, which will operate in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, and Khordha. The Double-Decker buses are expected to offer a unique travel experience for both residents and visitors, while the HOHO buses will cover major tourist attractions in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, allowing travelers to explore these cities at their own pace with the convenience of flexible travel.

The SJTA E-Bus service is designed for eco-friendly travel between Puri and Bhubaneswar, enhancing the pilgrimage experience with smoother, greener transportation options. The SJTA buses are also equipped with accessibility features, including ramps for wheelchair users. During the launch, the Chief Minister personally handed over tickets to two passengers using wheelchairs and accompanied them on board to demonstrate the bus’s inclusivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Majhi emphasized the importance of sustainable transport solutions in achieving a cleaner, greener Odisha. “These initiatives will ease traffic congestion, enhance urban mobility, and reduce our carbon footprint, contributing significantly to our vision for a sustainable and modern state,” he said.

The Double-Decker Bus Service will operate as an express service, with fares ranging from Rs. 30 to Rs. 170. Meanwhile, the HOHO service offers unlimited daily travel within its network for a one-day pass priced at Rs. 200. As a promotional offer, the Rs. 50 card fee for HOHO passes will be waived until January 31, 2025.

Following the launch, the Chief Minister, accompanied by cabinet ministers and senior officials, traveled to Janata Maidan on a Double-Decker bus. Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, presented the first ticket to the Chief Minister.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing public transport infrastructure in Odisha with citizen-centric solutions. Dignitaries present at the event included Minister of School and Mass Education Sri Nityananda Gonda, MP Aparajita Sarangi, MLA Prasanta Jagdev, Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, Transport Commissioner Amitav Thakur, and other senior officials.