TNI Evening News Headlines – January 07, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi launches double-decker, hop-on-hop-off bus services to enhance public transport in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave.
➡️External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today visited Puri and had darshan of Lord Jagannath at Srimandira.
➡️No Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases of infection detected in Odisha and there is no need to panic: Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.
➡️Dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Sundargarh, Kandhamal and Koraput district.
➡️Delhi to vote in a single phase on February 5, results on February 8.
➡️Byelections: UP’s Milkipur, Tamil Nadu’s Erode to go to polls on February 5.
➡️Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY 2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.2% in Provisional Estimate of GDP for FY 2023-24, says Government of India.
➡️EVMs are foolproof devices for counting. Allegations of tempering are baseless: Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
➡️Cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam to trigger hailstorm, rainfall.
➡️18-year-old girl rescued from borewell in Gujarat’s Kutch district declared dead in hospital.
➡️Australia captain Pat Cummins, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and South Africa’s star seamer Dane Paterson have been shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Player of December 2024.
