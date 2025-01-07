Powerful Earthquakes leaves 126 dead in Tibet; Tremors in Nepal and India

New Delhi: At least 126 people have lost their lives after a series of powerful earthquakes struck Tibet on Tuesday, causing widespread devastation and panic across the region. According to reports, nearly 188 individuals sustained injuries.

The tremors, which reached as far as India, Nepal, and Bhutan, sent shockwaves through densely populated areas, leaving buildings damaged and residents fleeing to safety.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the initial and strongest quake, measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, hit the Xizang region near the Nepal-Tibet border at 6:35 a.m. The epicentre was located in a highly active seismic zone where the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates regularly causes violent geological activity. The quake was followed by multiple aftershocks, with magnitudes of 4.7 and 4.9, compounding the destruction and fear.

China’s state media confirmed that the hardest-hit area was Shigatse, the country’s second-largest city in Tibet and home to 800,000 people, including the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, a key figure in Tibetan Buddhism. At least 95 people were reported dead, while more than 130 were injured. Several buildings near the epicentre in Dingri county collapsed due to the intense shaking. State broadcaster CCTV described the tremors as particularly severe in this region, where emergency crews are now racing to rescue survivors and assess the full extent of the damage.

The impact of the earthquake extended well beyond China’s borders. Strong tremors jolted Delhi-NCR and various parts of North India, including Patna in Bihar, as well as West Bengal and the northeastern states. Many residents rushed out of their homes in panic. In Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital, the quake triggered similar scenes of alarm. “I was asleep when the bed started shaking,” said Meera Adhikari, a resident of Kathmandu. “At first, I thought my child was moving the bed. Then I realized it was an earthquake and rushed outside with my family.”

Nepal’s disaster management authority confirmed that tremors were felt across seven districts bordering Tibet. In the wake of the disaster, both India and Nepal are closely monitoring the situation for potential aftershocks and damage assessments.

The Himalayan region, one of the most seismically active areas in the world, has experienced frequent earthquakes due to the ongoing collision of tectonic plates. Historical data shows that Shigatse alone has seen 29 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or higher within a 200-kilometre radius over the past five years, though none were as powerful as Tuesday’s catastrophic event. Authorities are urging caution and preparedness as rescue and recovery efforts continue.