By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM inaugurates 24-MW Baitarani Small Hydro Power Project in Keonjhar
TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated 24-MW small hydro-electric project at Singhanali, Anandapur in Kendujhar district through video conferencing.

Constructed over the Baitarini river, the new project has been set up by the Hyderabad based Baitarini Power Project Private Limited. It will provide 100 million units of power to the State Grid annually.

People of Keonjhar and the entire State will get benefit out of this project. It will also help Odisha to tackle the environment changes.

 

