Mahagathbandhan to sweep Bihar: Axis My India Exit Poll

TNI Bureau: Exit Polls have predicted endgame for Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Most Exit Polls including the Axis My India have predicted a big win for RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in the State.

Axis My India has given 150 seats to Tejashwi Yadav-led MGB and 80 to JD(U)-led NDA in the 243-member Assembly. Others may get 12 seats. Axis also predicted 44% vote share for MGB, 39% for NDA and 7% for LJP.

While NDA may lose 45 seats, the MGB may gain 40 seats, says the Exit Poll. The RJD may emerge as the single largest party in Bihar, says Axis My India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Other Exit Polls have also predicted edge for Mahagathbandhan while some of them predicted a hung assembly. But, Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya have predicted comprehensive victory for RJD-led alliance.

Exit Polls:

👉 Axis My India: MGB – 150, NDA – 80, Others – 12

👉 Today’s Chanakya: MGB – 180, NDA – 55, Others – 8

👉 CVoter: MGB – 120, NDA – 116, Others – 7

👉 Jan Ki Baat: MGB – 128, NDA – 104, Others – 11

👉 TV9 Bharatvarsh: MGB – 120, NDA – 115, Others – 8

👉 ETG Bihar: MGB – 120, NDA – 114, Others – 9

👉 DV Research: MGB – 116, NDA – 114, Others – 23