TNI Evening News Headlines – November 7, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Former President of Orissa High Court Bar Association Dr Ashok Mohapatra dies of Covid-19. He was 61.

👉 The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today withdraws notification on form fill-up for Matric Examination-2021.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 64 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 17 quarantine and 47 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29647 in the Capital City.

👉 87 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1683 Covid-19 recoveries today including 217 from Khordha, 113 from Sundargarh and 104 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 286857.

👉 Firecrackers worth around Rs 70 lakh seized during a raid at Nalabanta village in Ganjam Dist; 3 arrested.

👉 Congress to hold Tractor Rally against new agriculture bills in Odisha on November 9.

👉 Sex racket busted in Puri; 5 women rescued, 3 including hotel owner arrested.

India News

👉 ISRO successfully launches Earth Observation Satellite PSLV-C49 / EOS-01 and 9 other international satellites. The satellite will further expand our disaster management capabilities.

👉 Polling concludes for Bihar assembly elections; counting of votes on November 10.

👉 55.22% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in the third and last phase of Bihar assembly elections, was 56.66% in 2015: Election Commission of India.

👉 COVAXIN could be launched as early as February: ICMR scientist.

👉 DMK, allies won’t take part in TV debates with BJP leaders.

👉 Punjab Government tells National Green Tribunal that there is no need to ban firecrackers in the state.

👉 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan tests positive for COVID-19.

👉 Goa Government withdraws permission for Sunburn electronic dance music (EDM) festival in December this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

👉 Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Surat and Bharuch.

👉 Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 67.32 crore to 6 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence for FY 2020-21.

World News

👉 Michigan officials rectify software error that incorrectly gave some of Donald Trump’s votes to Joe Biden. Donald Trump wins in Michigan after the correction in tally by the Michigan Officials.