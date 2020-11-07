TNI Evening News Headlines – November 7, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Former President of Orissa High Court Bar Association Dr Ashok Mohapatra dies of Covid-19. He was 61.
👉 The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today withdraws notification on form fill-up for Matric Examination-2021.
👉 Bhubaneswar reports 64 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 17 quarantine and 47 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29647 in the Capital City.
👉 87 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 Odisha records 1683 Covid-19 recoveries today including 217 from Khordha, 113 from Sundargarh and 104 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 286857.
👉 Firecrackers worth around Rs 70 lakh seized during a raid at Nalabanta village in Ganjam Dist; 3 arrested.
👉 Congress to hold Tractor Rally against new agriculture bills in Odisha on November 9.
👉 Sex racket busted in Puri; 5 women rescued, 3 including hotel owner arrested.
India News
👉 ISRO successfully launches Earth Observation Satellite PSLV-C49 / EOS-01 and 9 other international satellites. The satellite will further expand our disaster management capabilities.
👉 Polling concludes for Bihar assembly elections; counting of votes on November 10.
👉 55.22% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in the third and last phase of Bihar assembly elections, was 56.66% in 2015: Election Commission of India.
👉 COVAXIN could be launched as early as February: ICMR scientist.
👉 DMK, allies won’t take part in TV debates with BJP leaders.
👉 Punjab Government tells National Green Tribunal that there is no need to ban firecrackers in the state.
👉 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan tests positive for COVID-19.
👉 Goa Government withdraws permission for Sunburn electronic dance music (EDM) festival in December this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
👉 Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Surat and Bharuch.
👉 Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 67.32 crore to 6 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence for FY 2020-21.
World News
👉 Michigan officials rectify software error that incorrectly gave some of Donald Trump’s votes to Joe Biden. Donald Trump wins in Michigan after the correction in tally by the Michigan Officials.
Comments are closed.