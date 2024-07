Bhubaneshwar: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has formed a Task Force under the Chairmanship of H&UD Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mohapatra for the establishment of North Odisha Development Council.

The committee includes Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Govt Chief Whip Gobinda Chandra Das, Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak, Karanjia MLA Padma Charan Haiburu, Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud, Telkoi MLA Fakir Mohan Nayak and Basudevpur MLA Ashok Kumar Das.