TNI Evening News Headlines – July 23, 2024

➡️Ex-Odisha CM, BJD President and LoP Naveen Patnaik terms Union Budget 2024 disappointing for Odisha.
➡️Odisha Assembly: BJD MLA Dhruba Sahoo climbs Speaker Surama Padhy’s podium & breaks the mic. Odisha Assembly was adjourned twice on Tuesday following chaos over the demand for action against Governor Raghubar Das’ son.
➡️2001-batch IAS Officer R Santhanagopalan, appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha.
➡️Duplicate sauce manufacturing unit busted in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to cancel NEET-UG 2024 Exam, saying the demand is not justified.
Related Posts
➡️The Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Subash Chander, who was injured while foiling an infiltration bid in Jammu’s Battal sector, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.
➡️Journalist, Psephologist and Jan Ki Baat Founder Pradeep Bhandari appointed as National Spokesperson of BJP.
➡️Gold prices slip by Rs 3500 per 10 grams, silver by Rs 5000 in Bhubaneswar after budget announcement.
➡️Womens Asia Cup: India scores 178 for 3 against Nepal in a women’s Asia Cup match in Dambulla.
➡️US Secret Service chief resigns following assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Comments are closed.