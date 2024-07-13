Odisha CM felicitates Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for his Golden Feat

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday felicitated renowned sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar who won the Gold medal in the International Sand Art Championship in Russia’s Saint Petersburg.

The CM Mohan Majhi announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for him. State Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj was also present.

“The honour bestowed on Sudarsan Pattnaik in Russia between Ratha Jatra and Bahuda Jatra, is a great cultural coincidence. Sudarsan Pattnaik had taken the ‘Odia Asmita’ to the global level”, said CM Mohan Majhi.

Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik created 12ft sand sculpture of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha’s Chariot and his devotee Balaram Das.

The competition was held from July 4 to July 12 and 21 master sand sculptors from around the world participated in the competition.