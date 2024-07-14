Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Opening Today: Know the Details

By S. Rodrigues

Puri: The Puri Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar will be opened today under strict protocols. As announced by SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, temporary restrictions will be enforced when the committee members proceed to the Ratna Bhandar.

All gates except Singhadwara will be closed, and only authorized persons and servitors listed will be allowed inside. The committee members will undergo frisking near Beherandwara, and the entire process will be videographed as per the SOP.

The 11-member committee entering the Ratna Bhandar at 1:28 PM:

  • Chief Administrator, SJTA
  • Puri District Collector
  • ASI Superintendent
  • Ratna Bhandara Sub-Committee Member
  • Two members from the Supervisory Panel
  • Representative of Gajapati Maharaj
  • Four members from the servitors community.
