‘Long Way to Go’, posts Anubhav Mohanty

Insight Bureau: Kendrapada MP Anubhav Mohanty, who has been in the news for all wrong reasons in the recent months, triggered a fresh debate by posting a dining photo with Journalist Jagrati Shukla on Instagram with a caption, ‘Long Way to Go’.

“It’s always lovely meeting a self-made, empowered lady like you my dearest friend Jagrati Shukla. 😊 Long way to go 👍🏻”, he wrote.

In the photo, both Anubhav and Jagrati can been seen relishing delicious food.

Although Anubhav has posted with friendship related hashtags, his Instagram post has gone viral on other platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Anubhav is currently fighting a legal battle on divorce with his wife Varsha Priyadarshini. His post at this juncture, has raised eyebrows. However, it’s true that Jagrati who has termed Anubhav one of his best friends, has been standing by him through thick and thin.