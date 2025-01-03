Rohit Sharma unlikely to play Tests Again!

Sydney: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has brought significant shifts for Indian cricket, as Rohit Sharma is likely to have played his final Test match for India. The 37-year-old opener, struggling for form in the series, did not feature in the final Test at Sydney, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the team in his absence.

At the toss, Bumrah announced that Rohit had “opted to rest” for the crucial match, a decision underscored by the team’s unity and focus on collective goals. However, sources reveal that selectors have informed Rohit that he is no longer part of their Test plans, marking an apparent conclusion to his red-ball career.

Rohit’s recent Test performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy were disappointing, with scores of 3, 6, 10, 3, and 9 across three matches after missing the opener in Perth. These results contributed to the decision by head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to exclude him from the playing XI for the Sydney Test.

Reports suggest that even if India qualifies for the World Test Championship final in June 2025 at Lord’s, Rohit is unlikely to return to the format. The decision aligns with a broader vision for team transition, with Bumrah emerging as a potential long-term Test captain.

Meanwhile, discussions on Virat Kohli’s role in the team are set to take place after the conclusion of the Australia series. Despite a century in the Perth Test, Kohli has struggled for consistency, with repeated dismissals chasing deliveries outside the off-stump in the series.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The selectors are expected to evaluate Kohli’s contributions and chart a roadmap for his future in the Test format.

The changes mark the beginning of what is being called Team India’s most significant transition. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is reportedly being considered for leadership roles in white-ball cricket, with the BCCI exploring options for ODI captaincy ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

While India has traditionally avoided split captaincy, sources indicate that if Rohit’s ODI leadership is reconsidered, Pandya is the frontrunner. His ability to perform under pressure and his success as a leader in T20Is make him a strong candidate for the role.

Shubman Gill, a rising star, and Rishabh Pant are seen as potential leaders for the future. However, Gill is still being groomed, and Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, has yet to secure his place in the ODI setup.

“Hardik’s leadership experience and composure make him the ideal choice for high-pressure tournaments like the Champions Trophy,” a source close to the team management said.

Rohit, who retired from T20Is in 2024 after leading India to a World Cup victory, now faces an uncertain future in ODIs as well. The cricketing fraternity awaits clarity on his next steps, even as Jasprit Bumrah and others prepare to lead Indian cricket into a new era.