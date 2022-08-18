Red Warning for Keonjhar & Mayurbhanj; Heavy Rains in Odisha on August 19, 20

Insight Bureau: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red warning for Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts in Odisha on August 19 and 20, confirmed IMD DG Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra.

All parts of Odisha will witness heavy rains under the influence of the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, which will turn into a depression tomorrow.

There will be no rains today, but intense rainfall has been predicted for August 19. Rains will continue on August 20 too. Wind speed of 45 to 55km has been predicted.

North and Western Odisha may be affected more. Khordha and Puri districts may witness isolated heavy rainfall, as they remain in yellow zone.

Things may deteriorate as Chhattisgarh will also witness heavy rains over the next two days.

Meanwhile, 4 more gates of Hirakud Dam have been closed, reducing the number of opened gates to 28. 12 gates were closed today.