Insight In 60 Words: Ashish Singh, DS Kutey get safe exit By Sagarika Satapathy On Dec 8, 2024 Share The centre has appointed Senior IPS Officers DS Kutey as the Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) while appointed IPS officer Ashish Kumar Singh as the IG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police. Related Posts Insight In 60 Words: WAPCOS under the scanner Dec 7, 2024 Saptagiri’s long struggle for KV in Jeypore bears fruit Dec 6, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. Ashish SinghDS KuteyInsight in 60 WordsOdisha Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
Comments are closed.