Bikram Arukha, Sudam Marndi and Sarada Nayak to take oath as Ministers

TNI Bureau: Former Speaker of Odisha Assembly, Bikram Keshari Arukha, and former Ministers Sudam Marndi and Sarada Nayak will take oath as the Ministers in Naveen Cabinet tomorrow. The oath taking ceremony will take place at Lok Seva Bhavan at 9:50 AM on Monday.

Surprisingly, Deepali Das was dropped from the final list at the last minute although she figured in the preliminary one.

With a focus on Ganjam District after the resignation of Srikanta Sahu, Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha was earlier asked to resign as the Speaker and join the Cabinet.

Similarly, with a focus on tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, Bangiriposhi MLA Sudam Marndi has been chosen again as the Minister.

Since Deepali’s name was dropped after much deliberations, Sarada Nayak has been included in the list to boost BJD’s Western Odisha prospects.