Odisha Budget 2024-25: Key Highlights

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM and Finance Minister Mohan Majhi on Thursday presented the State Budget with Rs 2.65 lakh crore outlay for the financial year 2024-25 in the State Legislative Assembly.

The size of the budget is about 15% more than the budgetary estimates of Rs 2,30,000 crore for 2023-24.

Paddy MSP hiked to Rs 3100, Subhadra Yojana launched as promised in Poll Manifesto. Mohan Majhi termed it as a People’s Budget saying it will take Odisha to new heights.

Mohan Majhi Government renamed several schemes introduced by the previous BJD regime in Odisha.

KALIA scheme has been renamed as CM-Kisan Yojana, Millet Mission as Shree Anna Yojana, Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha as Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana as Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana and Mo School Abhiyaan as Panchasakha Sikshya Setu Abhiyaan.

Key Highlights:

Agriculture (Rs 33,919 crore)

🔹Rs 5000 crore for Samrudha Krushak Yojana

🔹Rs 1935 crore for ‘CM Kisan’ for farmers (earlier KALIA Yojan)

🔹Rs 649 crore for Sree Anna scheme (earlier Millet Mission)

🔹Rs 547 crore for Crop Diversification

Health (Rs 21,200 crore)

🔹Rs 5450 crore for Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana (earlier BSKY)

🔹Rs 500 crore for Ayushman Bharat

🔹Rs 2095 crore for National Health Mission

🔹Rs 2462 crore for Mukhyamantri Swasthya Seva Mission

Education

🔹Rs 332 crore for Panchasakha Shikshya Setu Abhiyan (earlier Mo School Abhiyaan)

🔹Rs 50 crore for Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya

🔹Rs 139 crore for Mukhya Mantri Sikhya Puraskar

🔹Rs 997 crore for PM Poshan

Women & Child Development & Mission Shakti (Rs 17,942 Cr)

🔹Rs 10,000 crore allocated for Subhadra Yojana

🔹521 Cr for MAMATA & PMMVY

🔹295 Cr for POSHAN Abhiyaan

🔹1,366 Cr for State support ICDS

🔹1,179 Cr for Mission Shakti

Shree Jagannath Culture and Odia Asmita

🔹Rs 500 crore Corpus fund for SJTA

🔹Rs 200 crore Corpus fund for Odia Asmita

🔹Rs 72 crore Mukhya Mantri Kalakara Sahayata Yojana

🔹Rs 15 crore for Conservation and protection of monuments

Railway

🔹 Rs 1000 crore for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Metro Rail Project

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹Rs 600 crore for Railway Projects

Industries & MSMEs

🔹Rs 200 Cr for Land Bank Scheme

🔹168 Cr for promotion of MSME

Urban Development

🔹Rs 1,000 crore for Bhubaneswar Metro Rail

🔹357 Cr for Urban Water Supply

🔹918 Cr for New City Development

🔹534 Cr for SBM-Urban

Rural Development

🔹1000 Cr for Viksit Gaon, Viksit Odisha (earlier Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha)

🔹2000 Cr for BASUDHA

🔹6,090 Cr for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojan (G)

🔹6,000 Cr for Jal Jeevan Mission

🔹6,00 Cr for SBM (Grameen)

Other Important Allocations

🔹Rs 4487 Cr for Madhubabu pension

🔹Rs 1170 Cr for Scholarship (SC, ST, OBC & Minorities)

🔹Rs 1436 Cr for Odisha Shakti Bikash Yojana

🔹Rs 1168 Cr for CAMPA

🔹Rs 100 Cr for Mukhyamantri Kendu patra Tolali Yojana

🔹 Rs 445 crore for development and management of Tourist Spots in Odisha

🔹 Rs 100 Cr for PM Surya Ghar

🔹 Rs 20 crore for pilgrimage of senior citizens 🔹 Rs 3500 Monthly Pension for those over 80 years. 🔹Rs 200 crore for Land Bank scheme

🔹Rs 6180 crore for Road Development Project

🔹Rs 952 Crore for Sports Infrastructure

🔹Rs 800 Cr for Tourism

🔹Rs 42 Cr for Green Mahanadi Mission

🔹Rs 1000 Cr for Vikashit Gaon Vikashit Odisha

🔹Rs 83 Cr for Yashoda Yojana for orphans

🔹Rs 6000 Cr for Jal Jeevan Mission

🔹Rs 1436 Cr for Odisha Shakti Vikash Yojana

🔹Rs 344 Cr for Odisha Matsya Mission