MP Sujeet Kumar demands Tribal Circuit for Western Odisha under SDS

New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal MP Sujeet Kumar has called on the Central government to enhance the implementation of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, specifically focusing on establishing a Tribal Circuit in Western Odisha. In a compelling speech delivered in the Rajya Sabha, Kumar highlighted the potential for this initiative to significantly improve the livelihoods of the tribal communities in the region.

“Odisha is home to the third highest concentration of tribal populations in India. Despite their rich cultural heritage, these communities often remain isolated and face various developmental challenges. Kumar emphasized that the tribes possess highly developed artistic skills, evident in their body paintings, ornaments, weaving, and wall paintings, which could be showcased through tourism,” he said.

The proposed Tribal Circuit would encompass the districts of Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, and Kandhamal, integrating key tourist attractions such as the Majhighariani Temple in Rayagada, the Gupteshwar Temple in Koraput, and the city of Jeypore. Additionally, natural sites like Dokaridara, Gudahandi Caves, and Phurlijharan Waterfall in Kalahandi, and the Mandasaru Gorge, would be included in the circuit.

Kumar pointed out the dire economic conditions faced by the tribal communities, who predominantly work in the unorganized sector and have extremely low annual incomes. By establishing a tribal circuit, the Swadesh Darshan Scheme aims to generate local employment opportunities, improve tourist infrastructure, and enhance transportation facilities between districts. This would not only promote tourism but also provide a platform for local artists to share their culture and heritage with a broader audience, thereby expanding their reach and economic opportunities.

“Today, I urge the Central government to enhance the implementation of this provision under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. This will aid in the development of the area, promote tourism, and bring socio-economic benefits to the state,” Kumar stated.

According to reports, the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, launched by the Ministry of Tourism, aims to develop theme-based tourist circuits across India. Kumar’s appeal underscores the potential of the Tribal Circuit to transform the socio-economic landscape of Western Odisha, leveraging the region’s cultural and natural heritage to foster sustainable development.