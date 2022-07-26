Odia Officer Col Stalin Mohanty leads President Draupadi Murmu’s Guard of Honour

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odia Army Officer Col Stalin Mohanty leads President Draupadi Murmu’s Guard of Honour
165

Insight Bureau: Odisha-born Army officer, Colonel Stalin Mohanty commanded the guard of honour given to President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

He headed the Ceremonial Army Guard at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Hailing from Kantapada of Cuttack, Stalin is the Commanding Officer of Rashtrapati Bhawan Ceremonial Guard of the 6th battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

Related Posts

Help Victims of Road Accidents; No question of Legal Trouble

Sujeet Kumar demands more Toilet Facilities for Women on…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odia Officer Col Stalin Mohanty leads President Draupadi Murmu’s Guard of Honour

He did his schooling at Sri Aurobindo School at Udala, Mayurbhanj and then continued at Sainik School, Bhubaneswar, from 1993 to 2003. He joined National Defence Academy (2000-2003) and passed out from Indian Military Academy in 2004.

He later got selected for NDA and decided to join the training institute of the Indian Armed Forces.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.