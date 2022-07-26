Odia Officer Col Stalin Mohanty leads President Draupadi Murmu’s Guard of Honour

Insight Bureau: Odisha-born Army officer, Colonel Stalin Mohanty commanded the guard of honour given to President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

He headed the Ceremonial Army Guard at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Hailing from Kantapada of Cuttack, Stalin is the Commanding Officer of Rashtrapati Bhawan Ceremonial Guard of the 6th battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

He did his schooling at Sri Aurobindo School at Udala, Mayurbhanj and then continued at Sainik School, Bhubaneswar, from 1993 to 2003. He joined National Defence Academy (2000-2003) and passed out from Indian Military Academy in 2004.

He later got selected for NDA and decided to join the training institute of the Indian Armed Forces.