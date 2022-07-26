Evening News Insight – July 26, 2022

🔹1216 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1292885.
🔹Out of 152 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 130 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1363.
🔹Odisha joint entrance exam (OJEE) – 2022 results will be declared tomorrow at 11:30 AM.
🔹CHSE to declare results of Plus 2 science and commerce streams at 4 pm tomorrow; to publish the results of Plus 2 arts stream within a week: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.
🔹Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagdev walks out of jail.
🔹Maharashtra reported 2,135 fresh Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths today; Active caseload stands at 14,092.
🔹As part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, the Pangode Military Station in Trivandrum made a 1500 sq ft underwater Portrait of Late Capt Vikram Batra.
🔹Congress launches ‘Satyagraha’ protesting questioning of party interim president Sonia Gandhi by ED in the National Herald money laundering case.
🔹Youth Congress Chief Srinivas BV manhandled by Delhi Police during protest.
🔹5G spectrum auction begins online. Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are the major participants.
🔹Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai police for obscenity and on other charges after his nude photos appeared in a New York-based magazine.
🔹Russia to quit International Space Station after 2024.
