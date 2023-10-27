Odia Music Director Swarup Nayak loses prolonged battle with Cancer

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s noted music director and composer Swarup Nayak died today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. He was 76.

According to family sources, Swarup, who was also a lyricist, singer and actor, was admitted at the hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

Swarup was born on February 8, 1947 and began his career in Odia films at an early age. In 1962 he acted as a child artist in ‘Jayadev’. Later, in 1984 he initiated his journey as a music director from Odia film ‘Hira Nila’.

Nayak had given music direction in 41 Odia films and written lyrics for 30 films. Besides, he has also lent his voice and acted in six each films.

It is to be noted here that Swarup Nayak is the brother of popular Odia film and music director Sarada Prasanna Nayak and actress Parbati Ghosh.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the Odia film fraternity following Swarup Nayak`s death.