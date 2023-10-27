India all set to cross 100 Medal Mark at Asian Para Games 2023

TNI Bureau: The medal tally of India at the ongoing Asian Para Games is all set to cross the 100 mark as the country’s athletes continue to shine at in Hangzhou of China.

A day after overthinking its best-ever gold medal tally in the Asian Para Games, going past its numbers from 2018, India now jumped into fourth place in the medal tally with 24 gold on Friday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At present, India has got a total of 96 medals including 24 gold, 29 silver and 43 bronz. With 441 medals China continue to be in the top of the medal list, followed by IR Iran and Japan, who have clinched 108 and 121 medals respectively.

With 79 medals, South Korea is at the fifth position of the medal list.