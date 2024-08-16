Odia Movie DAMaN gets National Award

TNI Bureau: Babushaan Mohanty-starrer movie ‘DAMaN’ was adjudged as the Best Odia Film at the 70th National Film Awards on Friday.

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi today.

Directed by Debi Prasad Lenka and Vishal Mourya, DAMaN (Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakarana) portrays a Doctor’s relentless fight against superstitions and struggle to make them aware of facts about malaria in a remote village of Malkangiri district.

‘DAMaN’ is based on real mission of 2015-2018. A native of Balangir district, Dr Omkar Hota saved hundreds of lives in Malkangiri.