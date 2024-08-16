ECI declares Assembly Poll Dates for J&K and Haryana

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

While polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, polls will be held in single phase on October 1 in Haryana. In Haryana, the term of State Assembly ends on November 3. Counting of votes will take place in J&K and Haryana on October 4, 2024.

J&K, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand will go to polls later this year. Schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls will be announced later.