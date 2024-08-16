Senior IPS officer YB Khurania appointed Odisha DGP

By Sagarika Satapathy
Senior IPS officer YB Khurania appointed Odisha DGP

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Yogesh Bahadur Khurania as the next Director General of Police (DGP).

YB Khurania was earlier touted to be the front runner for the Odisha DGP post after the Central Government approved his repatriation from central deputation.

1990 batch IPS officer YB Khurania was instrumental in taking several pro-active measures during his tenure as Twin City Police Commissioner. He had earlier served as Superintendent of Police of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – August 16, 2024

TNI Evening News Headlines – August 14, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He also served as DIG of southern and northern range, Additional Commissioner of Police and Additional DGP (Provisioning) in Odisha.

Khurania had arrested Dara Singh, a Bajrang Dal member who was convicted of killing Australian Christian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two sons in Baripada, during his tenure as Mayurbhanj SP.

Besides, he had also arrested the dreaded gangster Dhala Samanta brothers also known as ‘D-brothers’ when he was the Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

Khurania will take charge from Arun Kumar Sarangi who has been serving as in-charge head of the state police force since December, 2023.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.