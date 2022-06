Insight Bureau: Renowned Odia Actor Raimohan Parida died by suicide at his home. The actor was 59.

He was found dead, hanging inside his house. The reason behind his death is still unclear.

Raimohan was a student at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya. He won awards for his acting in movies like Singha Bahini (1998), Suna Bhauja (1994) and Mental (2014) and others.

Raimohan Parida has acted in over 100 Odia and Bengali films.