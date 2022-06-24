President Election 2022: Draupadi Murmu files Nomination Papers

Insight Bureau: National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers on Friday.

She was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, BJP National President JP Nadda and other BJP ruled State Chief Ministers including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Two Cabinet Ministers of Odisha, Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu, and 10 BJP MLAs from the State were present during her filing the nomination.

Draupadi Murmu’s election to the Raisina Hills remains a foregone conclusion as BJD and YSRCP extended their support to her along with NDA.