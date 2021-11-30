Key Takeaways from Odisha CM’s Incentives for Hawkers

Insight Bureau: In view their role and struggle to keep people connected with news, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a social security scheme for the State hawkers.

Under the scheme, social security will be provided to hawkers registered under the Odisha Unorganized Workers’ Social Security Board. The family of a hawker will get an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death and Rs 1 lakh for natural death. Similarly, hawkers who become completely disabled due to accident will be given Rs 1.5 lakh. In case of partial disability, the loss of both limbs will be given Rs 80,000 and who have lost one limb will get Rs 40,000.

In view of them passing through economic hardship due to Covid, it has been decided to provide special assistance of Rs 3,000 each to all registered newspaper hawkers in two phases. The assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The State Government has decided to provide appropriate sub-divisions and district-level workshops to address this problem as hawkers often face difficulties.

The Chief Minister has directed the Information & Public Relations Department to manage a digital database of hawkers at the State and district levels and verify these hawkers at the district level and provide them with identity cards.